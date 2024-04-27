With the No. 226th pick, Cardinals select CB Jaden Davis
By Brandon Ray
It looks like the Arizona Cardinals will finish their 2024 NFL Draft by selecting University of Miami cornerback Jaden Davis with the 226th pick. With selecting Davis, Monti Ossenfort added three cornerbacks in this draft showing that he wants to make sure that there is plenty of competition in training camp for the secondary. Before going to Miami, Davis was at Oklahoma where he made 22 starts with the Sooners where he finished with over 100 tackles. In his only season with Miami, Davis recorded 42 total tackles which led all cornerbacks and had four pass breakups with the Hurricanes.
As a 7th round pick, the odds are against Davis making the active roster, especially with the Cardinals already drafting Max Melton and Elijah Jones on the second night of the draft. However, surprises happen all the time in training camp and nothing matters until the pads are on.
With this pick, the Cardinals have concluded their draft and in Monti Ossenfort’s second draft as the Cardinals general manager, he had a great balance of drafting players for both sides of the ball and went the deepest with the secondary. Now the time has come for rookie training camp, OTAs, and then training camp later on in the near future which is where fans need to pay attention to see who has a legitimate chance at making the final 53-man roster.
It is not surprising to see the Cardinals be aggressive with their secondary in this draft. At the end of the day, it was one of their weaknesses and they made it a priority to take care of as the rest of the NFC West has weapons on offense that can make Arizona suffer on game day. Now we wait for players to arrive, meet each other, and begin the competition for a roster spot and starting spots.