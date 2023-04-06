Bottom 5 worst seasons in Arizona Cardinals history
2 - 2003: Worst Team Ever?
Some pundits were labeling the 2003 Arizona Cardinals the worst team ever. And between Weeks 11 and 14, opponents outscored the Redbirds 152 to 50, or roughly on average, 38 to 13 per game.
The ill-fated 2003 season would have ranked number one on the list if it wasn’t for the Cardinals Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. In case you’ve forgotten, Minnesota started the season 6-0, and were basically a shoo-in to make the playoffs.
Only, well, in typical Vikings fashion, they stumbled down the stretch, and entered the final game of the season against Arizona sporting a 9-6 record. With just under seven minutes remaining in the contest, the Cards looked finished thanks to a 46-yard field goal from Aaron Elling.
But Big Red stormed back from the 17-6 deficit with a touchdown late to bring the score to 17-12. On the last play of the game, then-quarterback Josh McCown hit Nate Poole with a pass to the corner of the end zone to secure the win, improving the Cardinals to a 4-12 record to end a season we couldn’t wait to finish.