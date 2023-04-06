Bottom 5 worst seasons in Arizona Cardinals history
4 - 1995: No Winner in Town
Contrary to then-coach Buddy Ryan’s sentiment, he never brought a winner to Tempe, where the Cards played at the time. After the first nine weeks of the season, however, Arizona was a manageable 3-5, before the wheels completely fell off. The team finished 1-7, and Ryan was on his way out the door after failing to deliver on his promise.
Do you at least want an upside? Four of the team’s seven losses came by less than one possession. But then again, their 40-37 win over the Atlanta Falcons came in overtime, so it evens out somewhat.
Ryan’s firing did bring Vince Tobin to town. And while the latter’s career also ended unceremoniously with the Cards, he at least led them to their first playoff win in a half-century in 1998. Against the Cowboys, of all teams.
So maybe the 1995 season wasn’t so ill-fated after all? Or maybe it just set the stage for some short-lived success a few years down the road.