Ranking the Arizona Cardinals' 5 easiest matchups of the 2025 season

The 2025 NFL schedule is finally here. After wrapping up the bulk of the offseason with the NFL Draft, it's time to look forward to the upcoming season.

With the full release of the schedule, we have official dates for every one of the Arizona Cardinals' matchups this year. The Cardinals have a relatively easy schedule, but there are a few games in which they should be heavily favored. Arizona will have to capitalize on these opportunities to make the playoff push that fans are hoping for.

Arizona Cardinals' 5 easiest games in 2025

5. Seattle Seahawks, Weeks 4 and 10

We had to get a shot at a division rival in. The Seattle Seahawks are in the middle of a rebuild. They've swapped out Geno Smith for Sam Darnold and D.K. Metcalf for Cooper Kupp. Both changes leave Seattle looking worse than before.

The Seahawks still have a major weakness on the interior of their offensive line, even with the addition of Grey Zabel. The Arizona Cardinals' defensive interior of Walter Nolen, Dalvin Tomlinson, Calais Campbell, and Darius Robinson should be able to feast in both of their matchups with the Seahawks.

4. Carolina Panthers, Week 2

The Carolina Panthers are on the rise, but they're still one step behind the Cardinals. Carolina still has major roster weaknesses, especially on defense. They gave up more rushing yards than any other team in the NFL last season, with the next-worst team allowing about 600 fewer yards.

James Conner and Trey Benson should have a field day in this game. If the Cardinals can get out ahead early, they should be able to control the pace the rest of the way.

3. Indianapolis Colts, Week 6

To put it simply, Anthony Richardson isn't a good enough quarterback to beat the Arizona Cardinals' defense. The Indianapolis Colts have made improvements to their roster, adding Charvarius Ward, Tyler Warren, and others. Still, if the quarterback can't make NFL reads, the offense is severely limited.

I can already see Will Johnson breaking on an out route for a pick-six in this game. Turnovers will be crucial here. If the Cardinals can play a clean game and steal a couple of possessions, this should be a win.

2. New Orleans Saints, Week 1

Look, maybe Tyler Shough ends up being the second coming of Drew Brees. I just don't see it. He's a decent prospect, but he should immediately rank near the bottom of the league among starters.

On top of that, the Saints have a first-year head coach who is used to leaning on the best offensive line in football. This season screams "adjustment period" for the Saints, and the Cardinals should be able to take advantage of that.

1. Tennessee Titans, Week 5

The Tennessee Titans were the worst team in the NFL last season. They've made some improvements, most importantly at quarterback, but nobody is expecting them to be competitive in 2025.

Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals should bring constant pressure against Cam Ward in this game. If they can get inside the rookie quarterback's head, this should be a cake walk for Arizona.