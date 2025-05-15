Ranking the Arizona Cardinals' 5 toughest matchups of the 2025 season

The 2025 NFL schedule has finally been released. Now, all there is to do is wait and anticipate the matchups set to come this fall.

The Arizona Cardinals have one of the easiest schedules in the league this season, but no team gets a free pass. Every NFL game is hard fought, but a few scheduled bouts stick out as the most challenging tests on Arizona's slate.

Arizona Cardinals 5 toughest matchups in 2025

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be the most underrated team in the NFL. That is, other than the Arizona Cardinals, of course. Tampa Bay has made the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, winning the NFC South in each of the last four. While Baker Mayfield doesn't command the same attention as Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, he still leads one of the league's most productive offenses.

The Arizona Cardinals' defensive secondary will be put to the test here. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka are all dangerous receivers to keep an eye on. If Arizona's defensive backs aren't up to the challenge, this game could get out of hand quickly.

4. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 17

Late in the season, in the frigid cold of Cincinnati, with playoff hopes on the line, this should be a fun game to watch. The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL last season. The only issue was that their defense couldn't get a stop to save their lives.

This game will likely come down to which version of Kyler Murray we get. If Murray plays to his potential, Arizona's improved defense should be enough to earn a crucial late-season victory.

3. Houston Texans, Week 15

The Houston Texans were a mixed bag last season. C.J. Stroud still looks like one of the best young passers in the league, but his offensive line stuggled heavily. Still, the combination of Stroud's ability to dissect coverages and Houston's elite defense is enough to make this team a true threat.

The Cardinals' defensive front should be able to take advantage of the Texans' offensive line. If they can, this should be a win for Arizona.

2. Green Bay Packers

Outside of the NFC West, this is the toughest game on the Arizona Cardinals' schedule in 2025. The Green Bay Packers are coming off of back-to-back playoff appearances, and with the addition of speedy rookie Matthew Golden, they seem to be even better this season.

This will be a clash of minds between Matt LaFleur and Jonathan Gannon. Whoever wins the mental battle will win the game.

1. Los Angeles Rams, Weeks 14 and 18

The Los Angeles Rams are both the Cardinals' toughest matchup and their most important matchup of the season. After the 2025 offseason, these two teams look like the frontrunners in the NFC West title race.

L.A. has a high-powered offense full of weapons and a strong defensive front. The Cardinals will have to play at a high level to best the Rams. If they can split the season series with their division rivals, it should be considered a win.