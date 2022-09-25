Arizona Cardinals vs. Rams – Analyzing Los Angeles: Week 3
The Arizona Cardinals have not fared well against their NFC West rival in recent seasons, so they need a breakthrough today.
In January 2022, the Rams made the Arizona Cardinals look like the laughingstock of the NFL Playoffs. It was a 34-11 blowout that ended a season that saw the Cardinals jump out to a 7-0 start, only to finish the season 4-7.
But this, so far anyway, does not look like a highly dangerous Rams team. While they can get hot at any time and probably will at some point in the season, Los Angeles has struggled out of the gate. Through two games, they lost by three possessions to a potential Super Bowl contender and nearly blew a four possession lead against one of the NFL’s worst teams.
An inside look at the Arizona Cardinals Week 3 opponent: Passing offense
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is enjoying a 72.7% completion percentage this season. Problem is, Stafford has also thrown five interceptions. The Rams offensive line may also see some trouble, despite a porous pass rush from the Cardinals. Center Brian Allen will miss the contest, and that will cause a weakness in the middle of the line.
Despite this, the Rams still have sound options at pass-catcher, with tight end Tyler Higbee and receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp will be tough to stop, but the Cardinals should be ready for the challenge considering how well cornerback Byron Murphy played one of the league’s best in Davante Adams last week.
Rushing Offense
Star running back Cam Akers has averaged just 2.4 yards per carry through the season’s first two weeks. While Darrell Henderson fared well last weekend, it came against a weak Falcons defense. He struggled to get anything going against the Bills, however, logging 3.62 yards per carry.
While the Cardinals run defense has not been the team’s strong suit, they at least held Josh Jacobs in check in Week 2. Jacobs is one of the league’s more formidable running backs, and it proved the Cardinals will be capable of stopping Akers and Henderson.
Passing Defense
The Rams remain in the middle of the road in total passing defense, however, they are 30th in the league in net yards per pass attempt at 7.5. Just a smidge ahead of the Cardinals, who are 31st at 7.6. However, they are ballhawks, with four interceptions through two games, so Kyler Murray needs to get into a rhythm early, preferably in the short passing game, to keep the ball from the Rams playmaking defenders.
Los Angeles has also given up the 11th highest number of first downs through the air, further showing their vulnerability. This gets even more interesting considering they have just 57 passes attempted against them, the fourth lowest number in the league.
Rushing Defense
The Rams have been remarkable against the run, but the Arizona Cardinals may have a decent rushing attack on hand with a committee of three backs. This will help keep fresh legs in action against a defense that has allowed just 4.1 yards per carry, the 10th-lowest in the NFL.
They are currently 13th in rushing defense, having given up 211 yards on the ground. Once again, the Cardinals need to complete quick passes early, which could open things up for the run. Murray is also a dangerous dual threat quarterback, and he too can extend plays and get upfield with his legs. This could also cause problems for the Rams rushing defense.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)