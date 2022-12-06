Arizona Cardinals: Kliff no longer considering giving up playcalling
By Sion Fawkes
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked again whether he was still considering giving up playcalling. The answer was a resounding no.
Remember when Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury stated he may hand over playcalling duties? Per Darren Urban, that is no longer an option. In his latest weekly mailbag, a fan asked Urban whether Kliff was still considering. Here was Urban’s answer:
"“The most recent point when Kingsbury was asked about it, he made clear that was no longer being considered.” – Darren Urban via AZCardinals.com"
So far, fans have rightfully condemned Kingsbury’s inability to call sound plays, which has left the Cardinals offense in a state of turmoil. Of course, Kyler Murray’s poor play hasn’t helped matters, but how many times have we seen Kliff mismanage the offense this season? One too many, and it’s one reason why they are having their worst season since 2019.
Arizona Cardinals have to be frustrated with the headstrong Kingsbury
How bad has Kliff been in the desert since he started his tenure in 2019? He has a record of 28-32-1 in nearly four seasons at the helm. His Arizona Cardinals often lead the league or are close to leading the league in penalties. And if there is one term to describe the team as a whole under his leadership, it would be inconsistent.
No one has enjoyed an easier path to the NFL than Kingsbury, who practically leaped from the college ranks to the NFL with hardly any success at Texas Tech. The guy was 35-40 with the Red Raiders, and you’d think he’d have won a few games there with Patrick Mahomes playing quarterback.
Honestly, if Kliff stays in the desert, he needs to look past his own ego, realize he has limitations as an NFL head coach, and hire someone else to call the plays in 2023. He’s a terrible playcaller, and he’s even worse when it comes to managing the game.
Give the guy an ultimatum. Either force him to give up playcalling duties or replace him with someone who can maximize the talent on this football team.
Article Source: You’ve Got Mail: Patriots Week by Darren Urban
Want your voice heard? Join the Raising Zona team!