Arizona Cardinals Schedule: Full List of 2024-25 Opponents & Analysis
The NFL schedule has officially been released and the Arizona Cardinals now know when they will face their opponents throughout the season. Arizona has one of the easiest schedules based on teams’ winning percentages last season but we can all see the improvement that their opponents made this past offseason.
The Cardinals will not play any international games this season, saving them the travel time that it would have taken them to arrive. However, the Cardinals are playing some tough competition right from the start. In addition, Arizona will face the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos in the preseason.
Here is the Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 schedule:
Week 1: @ Buffalo Bills
To kick off this new look Cardinals team, Arizona hits the road and will head to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills. Getting this matchup right from the start is perfect in terms of weather and playing a non-NFC opponent. However, getting Josh Allen right from the start is going to be a tough matchup for this Cardinals defense.
Week 2: Los Angeles Rams
Arizona's home opener is none other than against the team that has consistently beaten them, the Los Angeles Rams. Getting an NFC West matchup was expected and getting the Rams early on is good as this will be a big test for the Cardinals moving forward. Arizona is looking to change the narrative when they play the Rams, so getting a Week 2 matchup will show us what they are made of.
Week 3: Detroit Lions
The Lions are coming off a conference championship appearance and will be looking to make another run. Dan Campbell is going to have his team ready to go like he always does and Jonathan Gannon needs to do the same. Expect this game to be physical right from the start.
Week 4: Washington Commanders
Not only do the Cardinals get a rookie quarterback matchup in Jayden Daniels, but it is the return of former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is now the offensive coordinator in Washington. This will be a fun matchup to watch for various reasons but it will be interesting to see how Kingsbury and Daniels perform against Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona defense.
Week 5: @ San Francisco 49ers
The first matchup between the Cardinals and the defending NFC champions. Heading to San Francisco early in the season gets a big bump out of the way early on in the season. The Cardinals are going to need to bring everything plus is order to have a solid chance at winning this game.
Week 6: @ Green Bay Packers
The Cardinals manage to stay away from the frigid weather once again by getting the Packers early on in the season. While it might be not as warm, it definitely beats playing in the snow. The Packers are coming off an overachieving season last year and are looking to make another run in the NFC. The Cardinals are going to need find a way to win against this Green Bay team who can win in multiple ways.
Week 7: Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
The new look Chargers come to Arizona in Week 7 in prime time. Los Angeles has a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh to pair with Justin Herbert. While the Chargers addressed their offensive line this offseason, they do not have a ton of other firepower. The Cardinals have an easier matchup here, but the Chargers are going to be physical.
Week 8: @ Miami Dolphins
Having to play the Dolphins in the middle of the season where the heat starts to calm down should help benefit the Cardinals. It's not the fact that they can't handle the heat, but we have seen teams go into Miami and have to stand in the scorching sun for three consecutive hours which can cause problems. However, the Cardinals may have ditched that issue. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' explosive offense will be a handful for the Cardinals' defense. At the same time, the Miami defense will have some trouble defending this high-ceiling Cardinals offense.
Week 9: Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams and the Bears come down to Arizona later in the season. The best quarterback in this year's draft faces off against the best non-quarterback player from this past draft in Marvin Harrison Jr. who should be well developed as a player by this time. This is going to be a fun game between these two teams, both who have head coaches that have a lot to prove if they want to remain a head coach in the near future.
Week 10: New York Jets
There is a lot more pressure on the Jets this season than the Cardinals. While New York has a powerful defense, it seems like they always get hit with some sort of bad luck. Either way, the Cardinals are going to need to find a way to score on this defense that does not give up a lot of points.
Week 11: BYE WEEK
Week 12: @ Seattle Seahawks
Heading up to the northwest to take on the Seahawks, the Cardinals will be looking for a crucial division win. The Cardinals have not won in Seattle since 2021, so they will be looking to do so here in Week 12.
Week 13: @ Minnesota Vikings
The Cardinals are back on the road but heading to the midwest for a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings who have some of the best offensive weapons in the league. Kevin O'Connell is a great offensive-minded coach and if J.J. McCarthy improves his weaknesses early on in the season, the Cardinals' defense is in for a tough game.
Week 14: Seattle Seahawks
Just two weeks prior, the Cardinals went up to Seattle and will have to turn around quickly and host the Seahawks. Getting Seattle twice later in the season can be either really good or really bad. If the Cardinals are able to escape Seattle with a win, they will have the chance to get the season sweep in Arizona.
Week 15: New England Patriots
This should be the easiest game on the Cardinals' schedule. The Patriots are in a rebuild year with a rookie quarterback who has high bust potential with no valuable weapons in the offense. This could be a trap game for Arizona, but there should be no issue handling New England at home.
Week 16: @ Carolina Panthers
In back-to-back games, the Cardinals are granted with two easy opponents with the Patriots and Panthers. While Carolina is looking to turn things around in Bryce Young's second season, Arizona defense has the chance to disrupt his game.
Week 17: @ Los Angeles Rams
Like usual, the Cardinals are tasked late in the season to take on the Rams who have their number. These two teams will meet in Week 2 in Arizona and then have 15 weeks to improve for this matchup. Matthew Stafford vs Kyler Murray should be a high scoring offensive game no matter who wins.
Week 18: San Francisco 49ers
Ending the 2024 regular season, the Cardinals finish at home hosting the 49ers. It is a tough opponent no matter what and there is a chance that the 49ers may not even be playing for anything if they have a playoff spot locked up. However, if the Cardinals have a chance to make the playoffs at this point, expect a very physical game between these two teams.