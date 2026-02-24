Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Drops A Few Interesting Quotes In Tuesday Press Conference

Aside from who will be playing quarterback in 2026, the Cardinals have other, not as noteworthy, questions to answer surrounding their roster.

After the hiring of Mike LaFleur, general manager, Monti Ossenfort’s focus shifts to improving the roster, now that he has his staff in place. In his press conference today, Ossenfort teased us with potential moves we could see unfolding over the offseason.

The first reference was about wide receiver Michael Wilson:

“Michael’s about everything we want our program to be about, and hopefully he’s here for a long time.”

Michael Wilson has been as solid as it gets when he gets the reps, logging 499 yards when serving as wide receiver No. 1 in the absence of Marvin Harrison Jr. Depending on how he performs this year, Wilson could receive a big payday from the Cardinals.

The Cardinals hold the No. 3 overall pick in April’s draft, and there are a plethora of routes that the team can take with it, but it is no longer a guarantee that they will stay in that spot of the order.

“Who knows if we’re even going to be picking at number 3.”

Is Ossenfort hinting that he may trade down to a later selection, acquiring capital along the way? Or could he have a move in mind where he trades up? The latter is unlikely, but it certainly makes you think outside the box on what the Cardinals could do.

There are needs across the board, including offensive line, pass rush, and running back.

It is entertaining to see that Ossenfort is keeping the fans and press on their toes, and not making statements seem like locks. It will be interesting to see how he maneuvers the offseason and fills needs as they unfold.

We are about three weeks away from the start of free agency, and that is when football fans can rejoice.