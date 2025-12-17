Cardinals pass catcher finds the endzone once more in his fourth game as WR1

Entering 2025, Michael Wilson was listed as the Arizona Cardinals' No. 2 wide receiver, a role that would allow him to see significant playing time, but not see a ton of production.

Wilson, 25, is now in his third year in the league, and he has taken on a role that not even he expected to see. With all of the injuries the team has seen at wide receiver, Wilson has seen his production increase significantly.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the former top-five draft pick and generational talent, has missed four games (two with appendicitis, two with a heel injury), leading to Wilson taking on the role as the team’s No. 1 option at receiver.

In his first three games playing in the absence of Harrison, Wilson hauled in 36 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns. In this stretch of games, he proved to head coach Jonathan Gannon that the talent was there and that he should be used more in the offense even when Harrison is healthy.

MORE: Recent statistics show Trey McBride is more than just the best tight end in the league

This past weekend, the Cardinals played the Houston Texans on the road, where Wilson started his fourth game of the season at the team’s No. 1. While he saw a decrease in production from weeks prior, he didn’t play all that badly. Wilson caught five passes for 54 yards while also finding the endzone from 11 yards out, courtesy of quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

An amazing ball by the 32-year-old journeyman quarterback, coupled with an amazing catch by Wilson, who had cornerback Kamari Lassiter draped all over him.

Performances like the ones Wilson has had over the past five or so weeks just go to show what the true potential of this receiving group could be when healthy. Imagine how hard it would be to stop Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Trey McBride at the same time, not an easy task at all.

Wilson has the chance to add to his success, as Marvin Harrison’s status remains in jeopardy, along with the fact that Arizona lost Andre Baccellia to an injury in the second quarter.