With free agency upon us, the Cardinals have plenty of needs to address, and quarterback is one of them. However, the open market is likely the only way they can fill that vacancy, as the quarterback draft class is not strong at all this year.

It would be best suited for Arizona to address other needs via the draft, considering they hold the No. 3 overall pick this year. Many experts predict them to go offensive line, using the pick on either Francis Mauigoa or Spencer Fano.

However, Mel Kiper Jr. pulled out all the stops on his recent mock and took a nontraditional route for the Cardinals.

Cardinals Projected To Select OLB David Bailey At Pick No. 3

Funny enough, Bailey isn’t the top off-ball linebacker on the board. Kiper acknowledged that and said that he’d rather take vetted experience with stats to back the play up.

“Tough call here between Bailey and Ohio State's Arvell Reese. I have Reese one spot higher on my board, but the Cardinals might opt for the more proven production. Bailey had 14.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 71 pressures, and three forced fumbles last season. Simply put, he gets after the QB. That's what the Cardinals need after managing just 30 sacks last season, tied for the third fewest in the NFL.” – Mel Kiper Jr.

Bailey put up a career year in 2025 with the Texas Tech Red Raiders after transferring from Stanford. He logged 52 total tackles, 19.5 for loss, and 14.5 sacks. He was all over the field making plays for one of the best defenses in college football.

Unfortunately, Texas Tech lost its first playoff game to Oregon, ending its season early. Nonetheless, he is an impact player that anyone would want on their team.

This is a bold take from Kiper, but we’re all for it.