1 big question for all NFC West starting QBs heading into 2024
By Brandon Ray
If there is one division that NFL fans should be excited to watch through next season, it is the NFC West. All four teams in the division are either returning key players from last year, or have improved a great amount this past offseason. Even with all of the moves that were made this offseason, we will always look at the quarterback spot which could give us a preview as to how far each team could go.
Heading into last season, the Arizona Cardinals were destined for a down season because they were without Kyler Murray in the first half of the season at minimum. There were even doubters about Matthew Stafford leading the Los Angeles Rams to a promising season because of the Rams having a down year in 2022. They did the complete opposite and shocked the league with their young talent by making it to the playoffs.
As we slowly approach the 2024 season, there is one big question for each starting quarterback in the NFC West.
Arizona Cardinals: Can Kyler Murray get the Cardinals back to the playoffs?
While the Cardinals made the playoffs in 2021, it feels a lot longer because of what they have been through the last two seasons. The torn ACL to Kyler Murray in 2023, the transition from Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury to Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon, and the revamp of almost the entire roster. At the same time, there is a lot to look forward to this season because of what the Cardinals have done in free agency and the NFL Draft. Kyler Murray showed flashes of getting back to his old self at the end of last season and has young weapons that he can connect with to help elevate this offense.
Whether you believe the Cardinals can make the playoffs or not, there is still an expectation of the Cardinals getting atleast in the hunt for a playoff spot and it will all come down to whether or not Murray can deliver.