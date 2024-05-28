1 key question for each NFC West team going into 2024
By Brandon Ray
We are just over three months from the start of the 2024 NFL season which will be an exciting time for fans in the NFC West. There were changes and well as improvement across the rosters in the division. The Arizona Cardinals had the most exciting offseason out of the whole division and will get their full health back as compared to last season. The rest of the division had a couple key moves that should set them up to pick up where they left off last season.
Despite a little bit of hype surrounding all four NFC West teams, there is still one key question for each team heading into the 2024 season.
Arizona Cardinals: Can Kyler Murray get back to pre-torn ACL production?
Things are looking up for the Cardinals as they have brought in a lot of young offensive talent and acquired veteran defensive help. Second year head coach Jonathan Gannon and his coaching staff are going into their second year together with a lot more promise on the roster, which includes having quarterback Kyler Murray back under center. In 2022, Murray tore his ACL which kept him out of the 2023 season for nine weeks. He was on his way to passing for over 4,000 yards in both 2020 and 2021, but only threw for 2,368 yards in 11 games before tearing his ACL in 2022.
Arizona’s offense has a lot of promise for the future and it starts in 2024, but Cardinals fans will want to keep an eye on Murray’s production and see if he can elevate the Cardinals’ offense that has better weapons going into this season.
Seattle Seahawks: What impact can Byron Murphy II immediately bring to the defense?
The Seahawks were able to get a big steal in defensive tackle Byron Murphy II in the NFL Draft. The standout Texas player is a fantastic run stopper and can create a pass rush in between the guards. Seattle had a horrible run defense last season so they are looking for some immediate run support on the defense. As a first round pick, Murphy has pressure on him to bring a great and immediate impact.
Los Angeles Rams: Can a new look defensive line replace Aaron Donald’s impact?
The Rams’ offseason was headlined by the retirement of legendary defensive linemen Aaron Donald, but they were able to bring in young defensive talent that will slide right into the starting lineup. Los Angeles already had a hit on a draft pick in Kobie Turner, who had 9 sacks last season as a rookie. Then in the NFL Draft this year, the Rams not only drafted defensive end Jared Verse, but would then trade up in the second round to select defensive tackle Braden Fiske who had a phenomenal combine workout.
There is no doubt that the Rams’ defensive line will look different without a one-player wrecking crew. However, there is a high ceiling for this unit heading into 2024.
San Francisco 49ers: Will the 49ers get back to the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy on his rookie contract?
For the past two seasons, the 49ers have had major success with their quarterback Brock Purdy on the cheapest rookie contract possible. They reached the NFC championship game in Purdy’s first season and then they made the Super Bowl last season, just to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs. Heading into Purdy’s third year of his contract, the 49ers have all of their major contributors returning back to the roster. It will be a matter of time before Purdy is going to get paid (whether it is from San Francisco or elsewhere). Either way, the 49ers may never have this situation again with a quarterback who is playing at a high level on a very cheap contract and surrounded with a lot of talent.