New Arizona Cardinal listed as a "bounce back" candidate for 2024 season
By Brandon Ray
Monti Ossenfort and the Arizona Cardinals made an exciting and necessary free agency signing after the NFL Draft by getting veteran wide receiver Zay Jones. After a rocky start to his career with the Buffalo Bills, Jones was traded to the Raiders in 2019, playing two additional seasons with them before finding some sort of stability with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Two years ago, Jones had his best season of his career with Trevor Lawrence throwing him the ball 121 times, catching 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, Jones dropped in production where he only played in 9 games. He would finish the season with 34 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns.
After being released by Jacksonville, the Cardinals were able to sign Jones to a prove it deal that involves low risk and high reward for them. Not to mention, Jones chose the Cardinals over teams like the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, and even the defending Super Bowl champions in the Chiefs.
Bradley Locker from Pro Football Focus predicted Jones having a bounce back year with the Cardinals which is the perfect choice. Arizona does not have a lot of notable names on the roster, only young players who could provide impacts this season and beyond. When it comes to veterans, Jones is the perfect fit for this Cardinals’ offense.
The passing attack is going to be surrounded by young talent in Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson. Having a veteran like Jones will help take the pressure off of the young guys and he can be a security blanket for Kyler Murray.
Jones is only 29 years old and still has some production left in the tank and this is the perfect chance for him to show what he can prove. The Cardinals have the best player to provide the best stats on a cheap contract.