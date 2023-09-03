10 quick predictions for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season
The Arizona Cardinals could be in for a long 2023 campaign, but that shouldn’t stop us from at least being optimistic. Here are 10 quick-hit predictions.
By Sion Fawkes
So many critics are projecting the Arizona Cardinals to be a horrific unit in 2023, and that’s fair. The Cards have a new coaching staff, a new general manager focused on taking the long (and the right) view, and a team that has collectively gotten younger.
While the entire tanking claim has long-since been debunked as a myth, the Cards will likely struggle through the 2023 season. But contrary to what you may have been told, you will see them pull off plenty of good things on the field this season, including these 10 quick-hit predictions outlined below.
Top 10 quick predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
1 - Three quarterbacks win a game for the Cards
This prediction could have aged out by next week, but Josh Dobbs leads the Cards to a season-opening vs. the Washington Commanders. Then he struggles for the next few weeks before head coach Jonathan Gannon yanks him for Clayton Tune during a Week 5 debacle against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tune starts the following week and steals a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but after a couple of subpar outings, the Kyler chants begin. Murray returns in Week 9 with the Cards sitting at 2-6, and he wins in his return over the overhyped Cleveland Browns.
2 - James Conner hits 1,000 yards rushing
James Conner has been a solid back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, but he’s never hit 1,000 yards rushing. This season, he stays healthy and hits the millennium mark for the first and likely the only time in his career.
As a bonus, Keaontay Ingram hits 500 rushing yards as the run-first Cardinals refuse to abandon their principle, even if they start the season at around 3-6. Ingram also shows enough to warrant consideration as the RB1 for 2024.