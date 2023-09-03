10 quick predictions for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season
The Arizona Cardinals could be in for a long 2023 campaign, but that shouldn’t stop us from at least being optimistic. Here are 10 quick-hit predictions.
By Sion Fawkes
7 - Kyler Murray posts a 3:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio
Oh yes, we are getting optimistic about Kyler Murray. And while I’m on the Shedeur Sanders bandwagon, I’d rather see Murray stick around the desert and live up to his contract. He makes his case in 2023, starting nine games and throwing 18 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
Murray won’t win often, topping Cleveland before scoring no more than 3 W’s for the rest of the year. But he shows more than enough to entrench himself as the starting quarterback in 2024.
8 - L.J. Collier enjoys a redemption season
Like Cameron Thomas, L.J. Collier quietly put on a solid campaign in the preseason. That trend carries over into the regular season, and while Collier won’t wow us with his numbers, he plays well enough to prove he can play in the desert for an extended period.
It’s no secret that Collier was a bust with the Seattle Seahawks, but he finds a home in Glendale, and he exerts revenge on his former team. Look for Collier to log two sacks against the Hawks and another pair of tackles in the backfield, showing them he’s better than they thought he was.