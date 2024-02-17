3 Arizona Cardinals that we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
These three Cardinals had a 2023 season to forget.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Marquise Brown - wide receiver
When the Cardinals traded for Brown in the 2022 NFL draft, they were looking to add a future franchise wideout to pair with DeAndre Hopkins for Kyler Murray. The only issue is that not only did Brown not get a chance to play with Murray for a full season, but the speedy receiver never made a huge impact within the offense. If you take away a 140 receiving yard game in Week 3 in the 2022 season, Brown never went over 100 receiving yards in a game as a Cardinal.
Last season, Brown headed into the year with Murray again under center and had one of his worst statistical seasons in his career. With just 51 catches for 574 yards and 4 touchdowns, Brown had no opportunity to be a difference maker in this weak Arizona offense. In addition, he also missed the last 3 games of the season. At the end of the day, the circumstances he was dealt were not the best. However, he was also not able to show that he can still be of value despite the quarterback situation.
With Brown set to hit the free agency market, it is unlikely that Arizona brings him back after a disappointing stint with them the last two seasons.