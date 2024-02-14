3 teams that could target wide receiver Marquise Brown in free agency
The Cardinals will have to make a decision on Hollywood Brown before the free agency.
By Brandon Ray
There is doubt that wide receiver Marquise Brown is a speedy player who can open up the field with his vertical run. However, the speed ability is only as great as the rest of the factors. This includes what kind of quarterback that they have, the ability to stay healthy, and being able to provide seperation from defenders. In 5 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, Brown has just one, 1,000 yard season and only two seasons of playing in every game.
In his last two seasons with the Cardinals, Brown recorded 1,283 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has not had a game above 100 receiving yards since Week 3 of the 2022 season (14 receptions, 140 yards).
Brown might be joining his third team in his short NFL career, but he could attract teams who are desperate at the wide receiver position. If the Cardinals end up not re-signing Brown, then the team that picks him better know the market and not overpay for a player who has not been a threat the last two seasons.