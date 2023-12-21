3 Bears players the Arizona Cardinals must account for in Week 16
The Chicago Bears may also be a struggling football team, but it doesn’t mean they don’t have a few players the Arizona Cardinals need to look out for.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals Week 16 opponent may not be the toughest one they will face, but it doesn’t mean the Chicago Bears don’t have their fair share of talent. While Justin Fields hasn’t panned out yet as a passer, the Redbirds still can’t ignore his dual-threat ability, as it will cost them every time he sees an opportunity to use his legs.
They also have one of the NFL’s best receivers in D.J. Moore, and he has proven this season that it doesn’t matter who lines up at quarterback, he will enjoy a fine outing. There is also one player on the Bears defensive line the Cards must account for prior to every snap, especially if that player is targeting the weaker left hand side of Arizona’s offensive line.
3 Bears players the Arizona Cardinals need to watch out for
1 - Justin Fields is still one of the league’s best running quarterbacks
While Justin Fields is nowhere near the league’s best passer, his dual-threat ability is one of the best. The Cardinals, by contrast, have one of the worst rushing defenses, so expect Fields to take advantage of running lanes when he sees them.
If he forces the Cards to account for his ability to make plays on the ground, they will have no choice but to zero in on him, and that will open passing lanes. The Cardinals can remedy this with their pass rush, particularly from BJ Ojulari, who per PFF, has only four sacks and four quarterback hits, but 17 total pressures.
This doesn’t mean Fields won’t get his yards, but if the Cardinals can at least contain and limit Fields’ efficacy, it may force the third-year quarterback into a more one-dimensional approach. The last thing they need is to let him run all over them early and often, as it will foreshadow a long afternoon.