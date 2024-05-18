3 biggest questions about Arizona Cardinals' 2024 schedule
By Brandon Ray
With NFL teams and their fans having a better understanding when it comes to the NFL schedule, there will be predictions from now until the start of the season. We are so close, yet so far away. To start their 2024 season, the Arizona Cardinals will fly to Buffalo to take on the Bills who have had a step-back type of offseason.
The Cardinals are still going to need to bring their A-game on the road in front of one of the loudest fan bases in the NFL. As we get closer day by day to Week 1, there are some questions that the Cardinals are going to answer this season. Things are looking up for them, but they have an uphill battle as they are 8-26 the last two seasons.
Here are the three biggest questions regarding the Cardinals’ 2024 schedule.
1.) How will the Cardinals show up on the road in Buffalo?
The only thing that is harder than opening up the season on the road is when the game is across the country. The Cardinals will take on the Bills in their first biggest test of the season. Monti Ossenfort did a great job attacking the offseason and surrounding Kyler Murray with weapons on the offense. Arizona will need to make a statement in Week 1, regardless of coming out with a win or not. Even though the Bills took a step backwards this offseason with their massive amount of losses, Josh Allen is still a top three quarterback who can be the best player on the field by a mile.
While the Cardinals have a legitimate chance at pulling off the upset in front of a rowdy Bills Mafia, the most important factor to keep in consideration is playing hard and making a statement in this game.
2.) Will Arizona win a division game in 2024?
It was November 13th, 2022 when the Cardinals last won a division game in the NFC West. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 in which the Arizona defense would give up just 256 yards. Since that game, the Cardinals have lost seven consecutive games in the division, being outscored 222-111. Jonathan Gannon is looking to change that around for the Cardinals and become competitive in the NFC West again. Arizona went 11-6 back in 2021 finishing second in the division so it has not been that long since the Cardinals were in the playoff mix.
However, the knee injury to Kyler Murray late in 2022 set them back big time but there were problems before that as well early in 2022. There was not enough talent that could keep them in the playoff race, but they look a lot better heading into this season. While Cardinals fans should not expect season sweeps of NFC West opponents, if they are able to get some potential tie breaker wins, it would be a great momentum builder as the season goes on.
3.) Will Kyler Murray be available for all 17 games?
As it was discussed in the second question, one thing that should be on the radar of the Cardinals as they progress throughout the season is the health of their franchise quarterback. While Murray managed to come back in the second half of the season and make the Cardinals look better than they actually were, a torn ACL is an injury that is always going to be thought about whenever Murray gets hit low or takes off for a scramble that could end in a disaster.
Even though the Cardinals should not change Murray’s playstyle where he can make plays with his legs, there should be some limitation from him being reckless as well. The Cardinals have worked too hard this offseason to improve for a careless injury to happen to Murray.