Ranking the 5 most important games of Cardinals' 2024 schedule
By Brandon Ray
Believe it or not, the Arizona Cardinals have one of the most balanced schedules for the 2024 season. Despite having a cross country trip in Week 1, they then come back to Arizona for three consecutive weeks before an even and balanced schedule for the rest of the season. Unlike some teams, the Cardinals are in good shape as far as their schedule and will now just need to go and prove who they can be.
Looking to turn around from an 8-26 record the last two seasons, Jonathan Gannon and his staff have a better roster with all of their health. The NFC West is going to be competitive and while the Cardinals have an uphill battle, this season should not be one to be counted out.
Here are the five most important games for the Cardinals heading into 2024.
5.) Week 4: vs. Washington Commanders
At the end of their three home game stretch at the beginning of the season, the Cardinals will host Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders who will more than likely have their rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels under center. However, that should not be the biggest headline of this game. For the first time since the 2022 season, former Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury makes his return to the desert as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator. This has been a long time coming for Cardinals fans as Kingsbury will be looking to prove that he can be a head coach once again in the NFL.
His replacement, Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will need to disrupt Kingsbury’s plan and shut down the Washington offense. These two teams met in Week 1 last season where the Commanders came out on top, 20-16. It is time for some revenge against a familiar face.