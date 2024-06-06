3 biggest strengths on Arizona Cardinals roster heading into 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) Rushing attack
The biggest spotlight of the Cardinals last year was their rushing attack that was led by veteran James Conner. Arizona rushed for 2,365 yards which ranked the Cardinals in the top five behind the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears. Conner is back as the main back and the Cardinals went ahead and drafted his potential replacement in Florida State running back Trey Benson.
The Cardinals not only have a powerful running back duo, but they addressed the offensive line to help make sure that they can run the ball. Ossenfort also drafted an intriguing player in tight end Tip Reiman who is a very physical player and will be a fantastic run blocker either in the backfield or from the line of scrimmage. While running the ball is not always the fun and explosive offense that fans want to see, it manages the game and helps open up the pass.