3 biggest takeaways from Cardinals' 2024 draft class
By Brandon Ray
We are now in the phase of the offseason where NFL teams and fans will wait for the NFL schedule to be released as well as OTAs and training camp to start. The NFL Draft has come and gone and in a record-breaking attendance, the Arizona Cardinals had one of the best drafts out of all the teams in the league. Monti Ossenfort and the front office have started to turn things around for the Cardinals and this draft class shows a lot of promise for the future of Arizona.
The Cardinals came out of this draft with 12 picks which is among the most taken across the board. They drafted needs and complimentary pieces that can add value to the roster. After going 4-13 last season, there is now hope for the Cardinals heading into the 2024 season.
With the draft officially concluded, we now sit and wait to see what happens with the roster and if any other moves will be made by Arizona. There are some takeaways that Cardinals fans may or may not have noticed throughout the draft and they are important to recognize.