Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft: Final Grades and Analysis
Monti Ossenfort had himself a draft with a lot of picks to work with.
By Brandon Ray
Coming into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals were noted as a team that were going to be heavily busy with their massive haul in draft picks that they acquired going back to last year’s draft. With many needs across the roster on both sides of the ball, general manager Monti Ossenfort had his hands full with finding various ways to improve this roster. The Cardinals were mocked to two different receivers with the 4th overall pick but then the rumors started to swirl that Arizona may trade down to acquire even more picks.
Ossenfort made it clear that the Cardinals were open for business but nothing was going to be official until they were on the clock. At the start of the draft, they needed to see what the Bears, Commanders and Patriots would do with their picks and then Arizona would have a better understanding of what to do with their first, first-round draft pick.
Then once that pressure was taken off, Ossenfort and the front office seemed like they knew what they were doing and they delivered a solid draft to Cardinals fans.
Here are the final grades and analysis for Cardinals’ 2024 draft class.
#4: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR - Ohio State
We all know that this was going to happen for the Cardinals and the eact scenario played out. The top three picks were all quarterbacks which landed Marvin Harrison Jr. with the Cardinals. The back-to-back 1,000+ receiving yard receiver was the best non-QB prospect in this draft and he will be catching passes from Kyler Murray.
This expected pick was the best pick for the Cardinals and they avoided pressure of trading down and potentially losing him.