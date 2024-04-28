3 biggest takeaways from Cardinals' 2024 draft class
By Brandon Ray
2.) Cardinals did not draft other valuable WRs outside of Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Cardinals started off their draft by selecting Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (just as the world predicted) which is the best thing to do to elevate Kyler Murray’s game to the next level. Arizona would then opt to wait until the 6th round to draft another wideout in Tejhaun Palmer from UAB. Ossenfort must see something in Palmer that some of us do not because he took Palmer, knowing that USC wide receiver Brenden Rice was still on the board. However, this shows us that the Cardinals must feel comfortable with the rest of the receiving core that is currently on the team.
With the Cardinals losing Marquise Brown in free agency and trading Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons, their wide receiver room core now consists of Harrison, Palmer Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Chris Moore, and undrafted free agent signing Xavier Weaver from Colorado. The Cardinals should have drafted another wideout sooner than the 6th round, but they decided to focus more on other needs of the roster on both sides of the ball.