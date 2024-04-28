Cardinals' undrafted free agent WR Xavier Weaver provides value for Arizona
By Brandon Ray
Once the NFL Draft officially came to an end, the frenzy of undrafted free agents signing with teams went underway and the Arizona Cardinals went and signed an undrafted free agent themselves. Wide receiver Xavier Weaver signed with the Cardinals, according to Tom Pelissero. Weaver comes from Colorado but started his college career at the University of South Florida. Weaver also gets $255,000 guarenteed money.
From 2019-2022, Weaver was at South Florida where he had back-to-back 700+ receiving yard seasons and had 8 total touchdowns in his last year there. He would then transfer to Colorado where Weave led the team in receptions with 68 catches for 908 yards. Weaver has great footwork and solid speed to create separation from defenders. His route running abilities are his best feature as a player which contributes to his footwork. While he is a little undersized, the Cardinals do have bigger receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson so getting a speedy wideout for training camp could benefit them.
Adding Weaver as an undrafted free agent is going to be great for the Cardinals.
Monti Ossenfort drafted Harrison and UAB wideout Tejhaun Palmer in the sixth round. They needed to add receivers in this draft, but they could always use more guys at wideout. After losing players like Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore, Arizona will need to recreate an offense in the passing game and Weaver has the chance to show what he can prove with a chip on his shoulder. We have seen undrafted players make teams and create an impact for the franchise. While Weaver has an uphill battle to making the final roster, the Cardinals went out and immediately signed him, making him an interesting prospect to keep an eye on as training camp comes along later in the summer.