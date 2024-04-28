3 biggest takeaways from Cardinals' 2024 draft class
By Brandon Ray
1.) Monti Ossenfort had the perfect balance on both sides of the ball
Arizona walked out of this draft with 12 draft picks, six players for each side of the ball on offense and defense. Not only that, but they addressed pressing needs and even gave a hint as to what their offense could look like next season. In the third round, the Cardinals went heavy on offense by selecting three consecutive offensive players that could bring an upgraded running game. At #66, Ossenfort selected running back Trey Benson which was then followed up with offensive lineman Isaiah Adams and tight end Tip Reiman (both who come from Illinois). This could be an early sign that Arizona wants to upgrade the running game.
Ossenfort would then address the defense heavily in the secondary with three cornerbacks and a safety. In addition, Arizona would draft not one but two pass rushers in Darius Robinson and Xavier Thomas.
Make no mistake about it, Ossenfort seemed like he always had a gameplan and he did not trade up once. He let the board fall to him and he brought in help on both sides of the ball as evenly as possible.