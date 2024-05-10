3 biggest winners from Cardinals' offseason moves
By Brandon Ray
1.) Kyler Murray
It has been an interesting couple of years for Kyler Murray. There were reported tensions between him and former Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and Murray dealt with a torn ACL late in the 2022 season. It looks like Murray has the full support of Ossenfort and Gannon for the future. Murray showed that when he is in the lineup, the Cardinals are going to be competitive. Arizona has told us that they truly believe in Murray as their franchise quarterback, guaranteeing him money for the next two seasons and even beyond as well.
The Cardinals went out and drafted multiple players on offense that will be able to take pressure off of Murray. Getting Marvin Harrison Jr. as a new number one wideout will give Murray a combo that he has been looking for since DeAndre Hopkins was in Arizona. Ossenfort then drafted running back Trey Benson and offensive lineman Isaiah Adams in the third round. Benson will step in the offense with James Conner and create a solid running game that way Murray can focus on the pass. With Adams, he is one of the best run blockers from this draft class and he can create an open hole immediately for the run.
There is no doubt that Murray will be the quarterback in Arizona for the foreseeable future. With things starting to fall into place for the better, it is time for Murray to capitalize on the success the Cardinals have had this offseason.