3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 against the Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals are 3-12 and are coming off of a demoralizing loss to the Chicago Bears, but it doesn’t mean we still can’t get bold for Week 17.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are playing one of the NFL’s best in the Philadelphia Eagles, but the latter has shown some vulnerabilities over the past few weeks. And while the Cards have shown us time and again that they aren’t a good football team, it also doesn’t mean they won’t take advantage of some of the Eagles weak spots.
Philadelphia’s defense isn’t anywhere close to what it was last season, and that could mean a big game for Kyler Murray and the passing game - yep, even for those pedestrian receivers. The Cardinals running game, when given the chance, should also enjoy a solid outing, while one unit on defense should be entering Week 17 with a chip on their shoulders.
Therefore, just as we have done in the previous 16 weeks, we’re getting bold once again regarding what the Cardinals have a good chance to do this Sunday.
3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17
1 - Kyler Murray shows up, throws for three touchdowns
Since Jonathan Gannon left Philadelphia, the Eagles defense hasn’t been the same unit, especially their passing defense. The Eagles have allowed the sixth-highest amount of passing yards in the league, a 96.4 passer rating, and an astounding 250.8 passing yards per game. Their 31 touchdown passes allowed is the second-highest, lower than only the Washington Commanders, who have allowed 33.
Kyler Murray, while building sound chemistry with his running backs and tight ends in the passing game, hasn’t had the same success with his receivers. That will change in Week 17, when he hits his receivers for a pair of touchdowns, and throws a third to either a tight end or a running back.
Such a performance will raise Murray’s stock heading into a pivotal Week 18 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. And we may just see vintage Kyler Murray in that game too as the Cards will have a chance to end the year on a positive note.