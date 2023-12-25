3 major duds in the Arizona Cardinals loss to the Bears in Week 16
The Arizona Cardinals lost their 12th game of the season, and there were a few reasons why they are flying back to the desert with an L.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Receivers
For the second week in a row, the Arizona Cardinals receivers served as the team’s worst group of pass-catchers. Since returning from injury, rookie Michael Wilson has been uninspiring, snagging zero catches on seven targets, including four targets in this afternoon’s game.
Meanwhile, running backs James Conner and Emari Demercado combined for 12 catches for 107 yards, and a touchdown. Tight ends Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins followed with eight combined catches on 11 targets for 48 yards, and finally, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch gave us four catches for 75 yards, and a touchdown - hey, at least one of them scored, right? But the Cardinals receivers as a whole also had 12 targets.
Like the EDGE rushers, the Cardinals receivers have talent fit for role players, but they don’t have that elusive WR1. It’s clear Michael Wilson isn’t the guy barring a pair of redemption outings in the next two weeks. Moore and Dortch are good for specific roles, but it’s almost a given the Cards will look to bring in a true WR1 this April.
