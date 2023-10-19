3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 7
The Arizona Cardinals have lost three straight and they will try to snap their losing streak against one of their most heated division rivals.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals may at least look like a relevant team a few weeks from today, now that Kyler Murray and Budda Baker are no longer on the PUP or injured reserve. But they won’t return to in-game action just yet, as the duo will need a few weeks to get re-acclimated.
Therefore, the Cards could still struggle to find a rhythm this Sunday, and things won’t be incredibly easy as they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. But that doesn’t mean we can’t at least get optimistic about the Redbirds and hope for the best.
Below, you will find not one, not two, but three bold, but realistic predictions that could help the Cards get back onto a winning track. Two of them involve that dreaded red zone, and another discusses a player who may not be in a starting role much longer.
3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7
1 - Joshua Dobbs gets back on track, throws for multiple touchdowns
It won’t be long until Kyler Murray returns, and following a pair of bad performances from Joshua Dobbs, he must prove he can be the answer as the backup quarterback. Barring some unforeseen surprise, we should see Dobbs take the reins for at least another two weeks, before Murray retakes the job, so he will have his chance.
Luckily for Dobbs, he’s facing a so-so passing defense that ranks 17th in the league after only five games. As a unit, the Seahawks are allowing 257.6 passing yards and seven touchdowns per contest, so Dobbs will take advantage of the opportunity and get back on track here.
By contrast, the team he played last week has given up just 208.1 yards and four touchdowns all season. So while bold, this prediction isn’t incredibly far-fetched. If Dobbs enjoys a good game against Seattle, he just moved one step closer to potentially settling in as the long-term backup quarterback.