3 new Cardinals players who will be upgrades in 2024
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals luckily did not lose a ton of value in free agency. Their “biggest” loss was wide receiver Marquise Brown who is going to save his career with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal. They also released longtime offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, who tore his ACL late last year, so it was a move that was not a big surprise. Monti Ossenfort had his work cut out for him this offseason, but he and the front office delivered a roster that is a ton better than it was at this point last season.
On both sides of the ball, Ossenfort managed to bring in stability at various positions on the roster. However, his work of art came in the NFL Draft where he not only managed to draft immediate impactful starters, but also solid depth that can develop for the future.
There are three new Cardinals players who will be debuting in Arizona this season who should become top players on the roster and even fan favorites.
Here are the three new Cardinals who are upgrades for Arizona in 2024.
3.) CB Max Melton
After trading back in the second round, the Cardinals opted to draft Rutgers cornerback Max Melton to add to the secondary. There was a questionable moment in the draft because the Cardinals had the 35th overall pick on the second night with players like Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cooper DeJean still available. Both of them came off the board before Arizona’s first selection in the second round so they were able to get Melton.
With the defense that Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis have, Melton is a perfect fit who can play inside and outside the numbers. He led Rutgers in interceptions and pass breakups last season. In addition, Melton attacks the ball fast when it is in the air so as long as he stays within a yard or two, Melton should be a solid corner in his rookie season and beyond.