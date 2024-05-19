3 new Cardinals players who will be upgrades in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Let’s face it…this has been the most anticipated move for the Cardinals’ franchise since they secured the 4th overall pick in the NFL Draft. With how the draft panned out, the top three teams of the draft needed to get a quarterback no matter what so that pushed Harrison Jr. down to No. 4 right into Arizona’s lap. Last year, the Cardinals didn’t have a number one threat on the outside. They had released DeAndre Hopkins prior to the 2023 season and Kyler Murray started out the season on the sideline.
The 2024 offseason was primed for the Cardinals to make a massive move that was getting their future number one receiver. Harrison Jr.’s college numbers speak for themselves. With different quarterbacks at Ohio State, he was playing like a pro and is the best overall prospect from this draft. The connection with him and Murray is going to be dynamic right from the start which should excite Cardinals fans.