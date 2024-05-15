3 reasons why Arizona Cardinals will have a Top 10 offense in 2024
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals have the chance to turn their offense around in 2024 with a new and improved look. In terms of points scored, they ranked 24th in the league and they ranked 19th in the league in total yards. Their star of the offense for over half the season was running back James Conner until Kyler Murray returned from his torn ACL the season prior. The Cardinals were looking to just get past the 2023 season because there was so much to look forward to the 2024 offseason. However, the Cardinals managed to pick up three of their four wins last season against teams that made the playoffs.
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has a lot to work with as compared to last year. He is going into his second season with Arizona and will need to show what he can do with the talent he has. With the many moves that Monti Ossenfort made in free agency and NFL Draft, the Cardinals need to capitalize on taking a step forward.
Here are three reasons why the Cardinals will have a top ten offense in 2024.
3.) An improved offensive line
In free agency, the Cardinals made a tough yet necessary decision by releasing long time offensive tackle D.J. Humphries. After tearing his ACL late last season, the writing was on the wall for Humphries. However, the Cardinals would immediately turn around and sign offensive tackle Jonah Williams who has been with the Cincinnati Bengals since 2019. Adding Williams allows the Cardinals to utilize versatility as Williams has played both left and right tackle in his career, The Cardinals would then add center Evan Brown who can also play guard.
In the NFL Draft, the Cardinals would address the offensive line by drafting Isaiah Adams who was one of the nation’s best run blockers in college. Then in the fifth round, the Cardinals got themselves a potential steal in offensive tackle Christian Jones out of Texas who provides a solid pass-blocking game.
Ossenfort went out and improved both the run and pass block in free agency and the draft, making it an improved unit.