3 pending 2025 free agent RBs Arizona should pursue next offseason
By Brandon Ray
Najee Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers opted to decline the fifth-year option on Najee Harris’ rookie contract, making 2024 a crucial year for Harris. While Harris has had three consecutive 1,000+ rushing yard seasons along with 28 total touchdowns, he has not been utilized correctly since his rookie season. Instead, Harris has been replaced by Jaylen Warren in the backfield as more of the receiving back for the Steelers, which makes Harris useful only on rushing plays.
If the Steelers and Harris decide to part ways after the 2024 season, Harris would be a complementary back for the Cardinals’ offense to add with Benson. While Harris has declined as a pass-catching back, he still runs hard and can become the perfect fit in short yardage situations. If Harris continue to decline in his game this season, the Cardinals would be able to have a player who has multiple 1,000+ rushing yard seasons and still a veteran presence in the running back room with Benson.