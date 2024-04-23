3 players the Cardinals should trade up to acquire from pick #27
If there is going to be trade talks regarding the Cardinals, it should be around their second first-round pick.
By Brandon Ray
There are many scenarios that can play out on the first night of the NFL draft. Other than USC quarterback Caleb Williams heading to the Chicago Bears, there is no sure scenario as to what could happen. With nothing being official with what the Arizona Cardinals might do, there have been a numerous amount of rumors regarding trading down from the 4th overall pick. While the focus is on that pick, the Cardinals have another first round pick at the end of the draft.
Arizona has the 27th overall pick (which was originally the Houston Texans’ first round pick that the Cardinals acquired in last year’s draft). General manager Monti Ossenfort has shown that he is willing to be patient, but also not afraid to make a move if he likes what he sees. Last year after trading down from #3 to #12, Ossenfort would trade back up to #6 to draft offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. Fans should have a mindset that Ossenfort could trade up in the first round from the 27th pick.
If this is the case, Ossenfort will be looking to solidify another position with a player that he believes can be an immediate impactful player.