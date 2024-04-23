3 players the Cardinals should trade up to acquire from pick #27
If there is going to be trade talks regarding the Cardinals, it should be around their second first-round pick.
By Brandon Ray
1.) Nate Wiggins, CB - Clemson
Within the NFC West, the Cardinals have a tough task against highly talented wideouts. Twice a year, the Cardinals will face D.K. Metcalf, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk (for right now). Long story short, the Cardinals need to strengthen their secondary. During free agency, the Cardinals signed former Titan and Buccaneers’ cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to a three-year deal to bring stability to the backend of the defense. However, Arizona is going to need a lot more.
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins had an impressive combine that was headlined by his 4.28 40-yard dash. He made First Team All-ACC last season and led the Tigers in pass breakups with nine. Standing at 6’1”, Wiggins provides size on the outside while still being able to provide speed towards the ball once it is thrown. Even though the Cardinals were not the worst pass defense in the league, there is still a lot of improvement for them and Wiggins can be that answer in their secondary.