3 positions the Arizona Cardinals must watch during the NFL Combine
What position groups should Cardinals fans keep an eye on this weekend?
1. Wide Receiver
While Marvin Harrison Jr. has already announced that he will not participate in this year’s combine, this year’s class runs deep in the wide receiver department.
Look out for LSU’s tandem of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. to show that they belong in the top five of this year’s class. Nabers is understood to be the second best option at wide receiver in this year’s draft and if selected by Arizona, could find himself as a go-to option for Kyler Murray.
Washington’s Rome Odunze can make an instant impact to whichever team decides to select him and he will only showcase his next-level production even more during the combine. Odunze ranks third in his class on the NFL’s NextGen Stats score breakdown. With his NFL comparison to Cardinal great Larry Fitzgerald, fans in the desert ought to keep an eye on this prospect.
Texas’ Adonai Mitchell would be a great pick with one of the Cardinals third round selections and with a little bit of focus on his consistency, Mitchell could find himself as a key contributor to the Arizona offense for years to come.