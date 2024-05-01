3 realistic expectations for Cardinals' offense in 2024
By Brandon Ray
The name of the game is to score in the NFL and the Arizona Cardinals did not succeed in doing that last season. Now, part of the reason as to why is because Kyler Murray was out for half of the season from a torn ACL he suffered the season prior. In addition, the Cardinals did not have any true threats on the outside. Fast forward to this offseason and the Cardinals look different on paper on both sides of the ball, and will look to have a more dynamic offense.
Murray has had success with a number one wideout in DeAndre Hopkins in the past, and now he has the future in Marvin Harrison Jr. who the Cardinals drafted with 4th overall pick. Not only does adding Harrison make the Cardinals better for the passing game, but Monti Ossenfort has also brought in complimentary pieces to both the run and pass game for Arizona.
Heading into the 2024 season, the Cardinals will look to get back into competing for the NFC West and their offense is going to need to step up big time for that to happen.