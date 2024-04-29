CBS Sports Analyst believes Cardinals can make playoffs in 2024 season
Could we see the Cardinals playing football beyond Week 18 next season?
By Brandon Ray
It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are turning heads for the better coming out of the NFL Draft. After getting a solid draft class, the Cardinals are looking like they could be more competitive than fans may think. Pete Prisco from CBS Sports not only loves what the Cardinals did, but Prisco believes that the Cardinals could be in serious contention to securing one of the seven playoff spots in the NFC.
When you look at this Cardinals’ draft class, they came out with a number one wide receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr., offensive line depth (and potential starters in the near-future), four players to help in the secondary, and a potential new running attack that includes a tight end who can play at the line of scrimmage or in the backfield to open up running lanes.
Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon have turned things around in Arizona in just a short span. After being projected to be one of, if not the worst team in the 2023 season, things are not looking so bad for the Cardinals. They have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray and have added pieces around him to improve this offense. The front office attacked the defensive side of the ball in free agency that includes help in the backend and the defensive line.
There is no doubt that we should see an improved Cardinals team in 2024. However, they will still have a lot of tough challenges ahead of them. That doesn’t mean that they can shock the NFL world by turning around the franchise in a short span, but it is easier said than done. Jonathan Gannon and his coaching staff will have to work collectively to put the best Cardinals team on the field next season. They have the talent on both sides, now it is just a matter of how long until the team connects.