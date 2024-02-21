3 realistic free agents the Arizona Cardinals could sign in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of room to work with heading into free agency.
By Brandon Ray
1.) A.J. Epenesa - defensive end
One player who put his name on the map in terms of being an impactful player is none other than Buffalo Bills’ defensive end, A.J. Epenesa. In his last two seasons, Epenesa has really stepped up his game off the edge for the Buffalo defense. With 13 sacks and 36 total tackles the last two years, Epenesa has definitely earned himself a contract either from the Bills or elsewhere. With the Bills’ cap space situation, there is a chance that he does not return to Buffalo and he will test out the free agent market.
The Cardinals had a tough time creating pressure on the quarterback last season (recording only 33 sacks). Gannon will need to develop a pass rush and if he is able to get a guy like Epenesa who has improved his game over the last two seasons, this will allow Gannon to get the best out of his defense and show what kind of unit he can build much like he did in Philadelphia. Epenesa could get multiple offers in free agency, so the Cardinals will want to be aggressive with addressing one of the most important positions on the field.