3 reasons why Arizona Cardinals have a massive advantage heading into 2024 season
Believe it or not, the Cardinals are a dangerous team going into next month's free agency period.
By Brandon Ray
1.) Kyler Murray is here to stay
Out of the teams that are in the top ten of the NFL draft, only the Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, and maybe (a big emphasis on maybe) the Chicago Bears have a true franchise quarterback that will be the quarterback of their teams beyond the 2024 season. When Kyler Murray came back into the lineup halfway through the season for the Cardinals, the offense took a jump in production in points scored and yards averaged per game. Sure, there is now always going to be a concern about his knee from his ACL injury in 2022, but that is a risk that the Cardinals will have to take each year to keep stability at the most important position on the field.
Should the Cardinals draft wide receivers in the draft, those players are getting a franchise guy who has been to the playoffs, and has improved each and every season up until his knee injury two seasons ago. Even when he came back last year, Murray had just under 1,800 passing yards, 10 touchdowns to 5 interceptions and added 244 yards on the ground with 3 scores. Murray showed that he can still be the guy under center for the Cardinals which eliminates any immediate doubts about the quarterback spot in Arizona. Now, the Cardinals can get to work to help build around Murray moving forward.