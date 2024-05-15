3 reasons why Arizona Cardinals will have a Top 10 offense in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) The new and improved run attack
Part of the success for an offense in the NFL is to have atleast a stable running game. While teams do not need the best back in football in their backfield, they need a running back or two that can take the pressure off of the offense and help open up the pass. One of the few highlights of the Arizona offense last season was their run game which was led by James Conner. Despite missing four games, Conner rushed for 1,040 yards and 9 total touchdowns. Conner is heading into a contract year in 2024 so he will be looking to get paid again whether it is from the Cardinals or another team.
During the NFL Draft, the Cardinals were able to draft Florida State running back Trey Benson who will bring a similar play style as Conner but at a younger age. Benson was a solid playmaker for the Seminoles and with a new and improved offensive line, the duo of Benson and Conner should elevate the Cardinals’ running game in 2024.