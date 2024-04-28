The steal of the draft may have ended up with Arizona Cardinals
By Brandon Ray
After months of continuous scouting, mock drafts and predictions, the NFL Draft is longer here and we will now wait for players to report and training camp to begin. Out in the NFC West, the Arizona Cardinals came out of this draft with 12 players (six for both sides of the ball). Their draft class is headlined by star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Coming from Ohio State, Harrison was destined to be a Cardinal and catch passes from Kyler Murray. That dream has now become a reality for Arizona.
Monti Ossenfort had a solid draft in his second year with the Cardinals. He brought in talent that addressed pressing needs and also added complimentary pieces that will serve the Cardinals well down the road. However, there is one specific player that is part of the Cardinals’ draft class that could not only succeed, but has the potential to be the steal of the draft.
Running back Trey Benson from Florida State was drafted at No. 66 in the third round by Arizona. He transferred to Florida State after two years with Oregon. In two seasons with the Seminoles, Benson rushed for 1,895 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also added on 33 receptions for 371 receiving yards and one score.
Why would Benson be the steal of the draft?
Benson has a style of play where he has solid athleticism and he does not have a lot of miles on his legs. He brings physicality and size to the backfield, but he does not need to face a great amount of pressure because he will be sharing carries with James Conner. However, with Conner heading into the final year of his contract, Cardinals fans will get the opportunity to see what Benson can produce on the field.
It is also important to note that the Cardinals drafted two run blocking playmakers in guard Isaiah Adams and tight end Tip Reiman. Adams and Reiman were teammates at Illinois and serve as maulers in the run game which is fantastic news for Benson. Adams was one of the nation’s best run blockers and Reiman can play at the line of scrimmage or in the backfield as a lead blocker.
Not only does Benson go into an offense where he can grow without being forced into making an immediate impact, but he will have a revamped offensive line in front of him that includes true run protection. The Cardinals get themselves a future great playmaker and it could be a pick that we look back on and wonder why Benson did not go earlier.