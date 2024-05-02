3 reasons why Cardinals will have best QB situation after 2024 season
By Brandon Ray
1.) Brock Purdy should be looking to get paid big time
As the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Mr. Irrelevant outshined a former number three pick in Trey Lance and has led the San Francisco 49ers to back-to-back NFC Championship games as well as the Super Bowl this past year where he took Patrick Mahomes into overtime. Purdy was never meant to start but with injuries to Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy stepped in as the starter and has never looked back. There is no doubt that Purdy can play quarterback well, but the 49ers have a much talented roster.
Purdy has the chance to succeed when he has weapons like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. In addition, he has arguably the best running back behind him in Christian McCaffrey. It’s hard not to have success with that group. On top of that, Purdy has had the pleasure of having a defense that can create pressure and allow Purdy to not play from behind. However, that setup is going to be coming down soon…
Purdy is heading into his third year of his rookie contract, meaning he only has this season and next season before he gets a payday. He more than likely will be getting a big contract because he has led the 49ers to big games to start his career. Purdy should be demanding a high contract which could put the 49ers in a tough spot. If they do indeed want Purdy as their franchise quarterback, will they pay him sooner than expected? Or will they wait to see if he can still produce in the next two seasons? General manager John Lynch will have a tough decision but the longer he waits, the more expensive Purdy could become.