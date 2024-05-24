3 reasons why James Conner will have repeated success in 2024
By Brandon Ray
It is an exciting time to be an Arizona Cardinals fan heading into next season. There is better stability across the roster and the front office delivered a strong offseason through free agency and the NFL Draft. After a horrendous start to their 2023 season, the Cardinals showed signs of having fight in them once Kyler Murray came back into the starting lineup. One spotlight on their roster from last season was running back James Conner, who rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in just 13 games. Conner returns to the Cardinals for what should be an exciting season in Arizona.
Coming off of his best season as a pro, Conner will be looking to prove that at 29 years old, he can still produce on the field as a main contributor.
Here are three reasons why Conners will have a repeat of success in 2024.
3.) Better passing attack
The Cardinals have a new passing attack with new weapons surrounding Kyler Murray. Wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones are an upgrade in the wideout room but the Cardinals have returners in Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson. In addition, Trey McBride is on his way to becoming a top five tight end after a major step up in production last season. While the passing game is always important, the run game is crucial for all successful teams. Establishing the run sets up the pass, and the pass takes pressure off of the run game.
James Conner should not need to be the main focus for opposing defenses now that the Cardinals have a promising passing game.