3 running back prospects the Arizona Cardinals need to focus on leading up to NFL Draft
In a weaker running back class, the Arizona Cardinals will need to focus in on these three running back prospects to learn from James Conner.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Trey Benson - Florida State
In his last two seasons at Florida State, Trey Benson has rushed for 1,895 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. He also had a career high in receiving yards with 227 and one touchdown through the air. One downside to Benson’s season this past year is that he had just one game of above 100+ rushing yards (vs. Virginia Tech, 11 carries for 200 yards and 2 scores). If you take out this 200 yard performance, Benson averaged 59 rushing yards per game. The Cardinals would not need him to be the main guy in the backfield, but more in a role when the Cardinals just need a few extra yards to push the chains.
One aspect of his game that does not get talked about enough is his pass blocking talent that goes with his pass-catching abilities. The Cardinals would have themselves a playmaker in both phases of the offense, while also being able to protect Kyler Murray in the backfield.