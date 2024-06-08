3 second-year Cardinals players set up to thrive in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) DT Dante Stills
The Cardinals drafted Dante Stills with their last pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. As a sixth-round pick, Stills showed to be a little bit of a steal for the Cardinals. In eight starts, Stills managed to rack up 3.5 sacks, 47 total tackles and 5 QB hits. The good news for Stills heading into this season is that he does not need to be the star of the defensive line with the free agent signings in Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols. However, Stills will still need to show that he can be part of a rotation to build up the run defense that ranked near the bottom of the league last season.
This defense for Arizona should dramatically improve and with Stills having a year under his belt in this system, he is set up to thrive for a second season as the Cardinals look to turn things around.