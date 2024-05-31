3 small moves Arizona Cardinals made that will make a big difference in 2024
By Brandon Ray
After a rough first year together in 2023, Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon knew what they needed to do in order to improve the Arizona Cardinals. Last season, the Cardinals finished 4-13 but were one of the toughest teams physically under Gannon which showed promise for the future. Arizona was not the most active in free agency but they addressed various needs on the defense that should atleast bring stability while young talent begins their development.
The Cardinals made some under-the-radar moves this season that are not getting a lot of attention, in which it should stay that way. Each season, we see players who come onto the scene and make a name for themselves in some way that makes NFL fans remember them. Arizona made three small moves this offseason that could be very beneficial for them at some point next season.
Here are the three small, but important moves the Cardinals made to improve for 2024.
3.) Trading for QB Desmond Ridder
That’s right, the Cardinals trading for quarterback Desmond Ridder is part of this list because Arizona learning what life without Kyler Murray is like, shows how important the backup quarterback spot is. While Ridder did not work out in Atlanta, he still has starting experience which is crucial. Even though Murray came back from his torn ACL injury last season, the Cardinals are always going to need to be a little more protective of the way Murray plays the game. If the Cardinals find themselves in a situation where Murray cannot play, Ridder atleast keeps the offense somewhat stable and the offensive scheme would not have to change too much.
Not to mention, the Cardinals were able to acquire Ridder with two years left on his rookie contract while trading away wide receiver Rondale Moore who is going into a contract year.