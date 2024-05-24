Cardinals rising tight end named as "best-kept secret" going into 2024 for Arizona
By Brandon Ray
Believe it or not, the Arizona Cardinals have a lot of solid players on their roster but because they have gone 8-26 the last two seasons, they are not getting enough attention across the NFL. However, that should be great motivation to earn respect in 2024. Third year tight end Trey McBride was listed as the Cardinals’ “best kept secret” by Bleacher Report for Arizona but McBride is no longer a secret after a solid 2023 jump in production.
With having Kyler Murray for over half of the season last year, McBride found a way to get 825 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns off of 81 catches. There are not a lot of highly productive tight ends across the league but McBride showed that he can establish himself as a top five tight end if he continues to get opportunities.
With Kyler Murray back in the lineup and a more spread out talented offense, there is even more of a high ceiling for McBride. Arizona did not have a ton of receiving options that could put fear into opposing defenses. It is a brand new look offense that was headlined by the Cardinals drafting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. but that would put McBride under the radar.
Not to mention, the drafting of tight end Tip Reiman who is more of a blocking tight end really establishes McBride as a top receiving option for Murray. McBride also has an advantage going into the 2024 season with his contract. Next year is a contract year for McBride, who was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft so he does not have a fifth-year option in his contract. With a more stable offense that could turn into an upgraded passing attack, McBride has the chance to get his future with the Cardinals secured if he can perform at a high level once again.